February 7, 2023

RAVING AND DROOLING: Pink Floyd’s Waters, Gilmour at war over ‘anti-Semitic, Putin apologist’ rant.

All in all, it’s just another brick in the wall.

The longstanding feud between former Pink Floyd frontmen Roger Waters and David Gilmour got even uglier Monday after the latter’s wife, novelist Polly Samson, lambasted Waters over alleged “anti-Semitic” remarks on Twitter.

“Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core,” fumed “The Kindness” author, who became one of PF’s main lyricists after Waters left the band in 1985.

She also labelled the 79-year-old Pink Floyd co-founder a “Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac.”

It’s yet unclear what inspired the scribe’s online salvo. However Samson, 60, could have been reacting to a recent interview Waters did with Germany’s Berliner Zeitung, in which the rabble-rousing rock star doubled down on his prior comments analogizing the State of Israel to the Nazis over its treatment of Palestinians. Elsewhere in the interview, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had defended Russian President Vladimir Putin over his decision to invade the Ukraine.