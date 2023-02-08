February 8, 2023

CHANGE: Microsoft announces new Bing and Edge browser powered by upgraded ChatGPT AI. “Microsoft says it’s using conversational AI to create a new way to browse the web. Users will be able to chat to Bing like ChatGPT, asking questions and receiving answers in natural language.”

But: “The new Bing is live today ‘for desktop limited preview,’ but it appears users are only able to ‘ask’ one of a number of preset queries and receive the same results each time. There is also a waitlist to sign up for full access in the future.”

I’m not sure if the limitations are because of the horsepower required to run AI queries, or whether Microsoft doesn’t fully trust ChatGPT out in the wild.