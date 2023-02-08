February 8, 2023

NATO: US approves $10 bn sale of Himars rocket launchers to Poland.

Poland announced a sharp increase in defense spending in late January to four percent of gross domestic product, with the prime minister saying the country needed to arm itself “faster” in light of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Warsaw had spent the equivalent of 2.4 percent of its GDP for the military in 2022, the third highest percentage among NATO countries, according to figures from the transatlantic alliance.

Other European nations have also announced increases in the budgets for their armies since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.