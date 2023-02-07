GREAT MOMENTS IN DIVERSITY: Senator’s Twitter account temporarily suspended for publishing a hunting photo.

And, he’s back. The senator looks to be back on Twitter again. It’s 12:30 p.m. Central time as I make this update. I noticed a tweet from Elon Musk and thought, hmm. Don’t know if it’s related but nonetheless, [Steve] Daine is back on Twitter.

Going forward, Twitter will be broadly accepting of different values, rather than trying to impose its own specific values on the world — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2023

I’m so old, I can remember the left’s lengthy “tolerance for diversity” modified limited hangout before it expired.