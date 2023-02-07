February 7, 2023

QUESTION ASKED: Should we care about what they do at awards shows?

If we ignore the awards shows, at least the key performances, we make ourselves ignorant of what is in the air that kids breathe. What creates attitudes? What can fuel social contagions that proliferate throughout the culture? What we see from these performers tells us what a lot of young people will be doing over the next few years. It goes from outré to normal.

The culture has shifted around us, and it was invisible to most of us until the damage was done. In just a few years we went from only being vaguely aware of the alphabet people to 1 out of 6 Gen Z–those who are around 18 right now–identifying as non-heterosexual. That includes all the colors of the rainbow. And the numbers are still skyrocketing. For one thing, the kids won’t have kids. Our culture is literally going to die off.

Our schools are pushing gender ideology and attacking every brick in the foundation of Western culture. Without a few brave souls like Chris Rufo and Matt Walsh, the heroes at Gays against Groomers, and some vilified parents, many of us still wouldn’t know. And we need to know if we are going to save our culture.

It’s tiresome to pay attention to the evil being pushed out by Hollywood and the music industry, but it is also necessary to understand the messages that children are being fed. Just as we have to keep up with the outrages that take place in schools, the pornography being pushed at kids in libraries, we must pay attention to celebrities. They are cultural barometers.

Keeping tabs on the cultural milieu tells us vital things about the culture’s health.