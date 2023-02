THESE PINPRICK ATTACKS DON’T AMOUNT TO ANYTHING BUT I SUPPOSE THEY’RE GOOD FOR MORALE: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead. “Ukrainian officials have promised not to use weapons supplied by the west to attack inside Russian borders. But they’ve never made any such assertions about their own weapons, one of which apparently exploded Monday near the city of Kaluga some 200 miles northeast of the border and 100 miles southwest of Moscow.”