February 6, 2023
EVERGREEN HEADLINE: School food vendor [Aramark] apologizes — again — for ‘inexcusable’ Black History Month menu.
—NBC News, yesterday.
● Westwood Catholic School apologizes for offering fried chicken as part of Black History Month celebration.
—The Boston Globe, February 4, 2022.
● How NYU and Food-Service Giant Aramark Stumbled Into a Black History Month PR Fiasco.
—New York Magazine, February 9th, 2019.
● Loyola dining vendor apologizes for ‘insensitive’ Black History Month menu.
—The Chicago Sun-Times, February 10th, 2018.
● School apologizes for fried chicken menu for Black History Month.
—NJ.com, February 20th, 2017.
● Ohio college apologizes for Black History Month menu that featured fried chicken.
—The Washington Post, February 23, 2015.
● Park Tudor School apologizes for ‘misguided’ Black History Month lunch.
—The Indianapolis Star, February 27th, 2014.
● UC Irvine says fried chicken and waffle dinner on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was insensitive.
—The L.A. Times, January 27th, 2011.
● Black History Month Lunch Menu Racist?
—CafeMom.com, February 9th, 2010.