«
»

February 6, 2023

EVERGREEN HEADLINE: School food vendor [Aramark] apologizes — again — for ‘inexcusable’ Black History Month menu.

—NBC News, yesterday.

Westwood Catholic School apologizes for offering fried chicken as part of Black History Month celebration.

—The Boston Globe, February 4, 2022.

How NYU and Food-Service Giant Aramark Stumbled Into a Black History Month PR Fiasco.

New York Magazine, February 9th, 2019.

Loyola dining vendor apologizes for ‘insensitive’ Black History Month menu.

—The Chicago Sun-Times, February 10th, 2018.

School apologizes for fried chicken menu for Black History Month.

NJ.com, February 20th, 2017.

Ohio college apologizes for Black History Month menu that featured fried chicken.

—The Washington Post, February 23, 2015.

Park Tudor School apologizes for ‘misguided’ Black History Month lunch.

—The Indianapolis Star, February 27th, 2014.

UC Irvine says fried chicken and waffle dinner on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was insensitive.

—The L.A. Times, January 27th, 2011.

Black History Month Lunch Menu Racist?

CafeMom.com, February 9th, 2010.

