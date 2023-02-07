February 7, 2023

LEARN TO CODE, THEY SAID: I asked ChatGPT to write a WordPress plugin I needed. It did, in less than 5 minutes. “Overall, the code quality was clean. I’m only presenting the original response because otherwise it wouldn’t fit in the article. The program properly generated the WordPress header block and wrote the dashboard user interface for the plugin, as well as the plugin’s processing logic.”

Still irreplaceable: Living, breathing State of the Union Address drunkbloggers.

Accept no substitutes.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): As I’ve noted, plumbers are safe from the AI revolution in a way that coders are not.