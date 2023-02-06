February 6, 2023

THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS: Look, I have no problem with Black History Month. I think it’s kind of cool that people of all colors can learn little nuggets of history that enrich our lives. But unfortunately, like a barnacle, wokism has attached itself to the hull of the ship of Black History Month.

I’m a member of the New York City Bar Association, and in “celebrating” Black History Month the Bar has decided to include “lectures” from people infected with wokism. Case in point, this was in my email inbox this morning:

I’ve given this a lot of thought, and unless she is talking about arcane escrow rules that may affect lower income people (that’s a stretch) what “unspoken” rules could she possibly be talking about?

I have always told the truth to the Court and my clients. I treat all adversaries in a polite and courtly manner. I do not engage in “Rambo” litigation. I never bill for work I did not do. I maintain confidentiality, and I do between 200 and 500 hours of pro bono work every year.

Does anyone think my following those strictures “subjugates” People of Color? Or as Judge Learned Hand might have asked: “Are you f*cking kidding me?“