February 6, 2023

THE SOTU SPIN: State of the Union: Biden sees economic glow, GOP sees gloom.

Notice the anti-GOP bias built into the headline. But…

The Reality: Record numbers of people are worse off, a recipe for political discontent. “Four in 10 Americans say they’ve gotten worse off financially since Joe Biden became president, the most in ABC News/Washington Post polls dating back 37 years. Political fallout includes poor performance ratings for Biden and a tight hypothetical Biden/Trump rematch next year.”