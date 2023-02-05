February 5, 2023

2024 FORD MUSTANG FIRST LOOK: Photos and Full Details on the New Pony Car! “Executive chairman Bill Ford said he knows the last internal combustion, stick shift Mustang will roll off the line in Flat Rock, Michigan, in his lifetime, and he will have a tear in his eye—but we’re not there yet. Regardless of what the future holds, the 2024 Ford Mustang, revealed in Detroit on September 14 at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, is a commitment to many more years of traditional pony car sales. There will still be a ’23 model year for the existing model with orders to open soon. And then the new-for-2024 car rides in, a de facto victory lap for the breed with its taut new looks, modern interior, electronic drift brake, and the ability to rev the engine with your key fob.”