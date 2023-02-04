February 4, 2023

WELL, THAT’S TELLING THEM! Blinken tells China its spy balloon was ‘irresponsible’ after canceling Beijing trip.

I’m sure they’ve learned their lesson, and won’t do it again. Or not: Pentagon says another Chinese spy balloon is traveling over Latin America.

Meanwhile, buried many paragraphs into today’s Bloomberg article on the balloon is this detail, as paraphrased by Fox News’ Bill Melugin on Twitter: “Bloomberg reports the Biden admin was first aware the Chinese spy balloon entered U.S. airspace one week ago on 1/28, and had opted not to inform the American public about it until the Billings Gazette published a photo of the balloon on Thursday.”

