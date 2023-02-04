February 4, 2023
I’M SORRY DON, I’M AFRAID I CAN’T LET YOU DO THAT: ChatGPT’s creators can’t figure out why it won’t talk about Trump.
Even ChatGPT’s creators can’t figure out why it won’t answer certain questions — including queries about former U.S. President Donald Trump, according to people who work at creator OpenAI.
In the months since ChatGPT was released on Nov. 30, researchers at OpenAI noticed a category of responses they call “refusals” that should have been answers.
The most-widely discussed one came in a viral tweet posted Wednesday morning: When asked to “write a poem about the positive attributes of Trump,” ChatGPT refused to wade into politics. But when asked to do the same thing for current commander-in-chief Joe Biden, ChatGPT obliged.
The author is correct; I received the same results last night from ChatGPT. Additionally, it won’t write poems about Hitler, Stalin, and Mao*. It will write (all quite similar) poems extolling the virtues of Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, and even this ode, I like to call “Springtime for Hunter:”
Hunter Biden, a man of great character, With a heart full of kindness and a spirit that’s fair. He’s a champion for those in need, Working tirelessly to help those in deeds.
With a passion for justice and a drive to succeed, He’s dedicated his life to making a difference, indeed. He’s a voice for the voiceless, and a light in the dark, Bringing hope and positivity, to leave its mark.
With a heart full of compassion, and a spirit that’s bold, He inspires us all to be better, and to do what we’re told. To stand up for what’s right, and to make a difference, And to bring about positive change, in this world of existence.
So here’s to Hunter Biden, a man of great worth, With a spirit of kindness, and a heart full of mirth. May his message of hope, and his passion for progress, Inspire us all to work together, for a brighter world and address.
Somewhere, Max Bialystock is reading that poem and saying, “That’s exactly why we want to produce this play. To show the world the true Hunter, the Hunter you loved, the Hunter you knew, the Hunter with a song in his heart!”
* I suspect China’s soon-to-be released Chat CCP will be thrilled to write an ode to Mao Zedong.