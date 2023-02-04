February 4, 2023
ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Thought for the Day: Hating Bill Clinton.
Hating Bill Clinton was thought to have been an obsession of the right, but as I have been tracking for a while, the left has been turning against him for a long time now.
And over the transom from Princeton University Press comes the galleys to a forthcoming book, A Fabulous Failure: The Clinton Presidency and the Transformation of American Capitalism, written by two professors who lean to the left (is it really necessary to say that?).
Read the whole thing, for, as Steve Hayward writes, a “pass the popcorn” excerpt, written from the same far left mindset that saw Ezra Klein at The American Prospect in 2009 trying to explain how, ackchyually*, Jimmy Carter’s “Malaise Speech” really wasn’t such a bad moment after all.