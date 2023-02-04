February 4, 2023

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Thought for the Day: Hating Bill Clinton.

Hating Bill Clinton was thought to have been an obsession of the right, but as I have been tracking for a while, the left has been turning against him for a long time now.

And over the transom from Princeton University Press comes the galleys to a forthcoming book, A Fabulous Failure: The Clinton Presidency and the Transformation of American Capitalism, written by two professors who lean to the left (is it really necessary to say that?).