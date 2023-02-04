February 4, 2023

NOT WORKING FOR ME — EVEN BEFORE HE ENTERED HIS CURRENT DOTTERING TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE PHASE, BIDEN WAS NEVER THIS ARTICULATE: You Have to Watch This Viral Deepfake of Joe Biden Talking About Trans ‘Women.’

Heads up: It’s a blistering attack against the trans movement, and thus, you’ll probably not want to play this at work:

“While the audio is spot-on for Joe Biden’s voice and cadence (save for the usual stumbles in speech), the mouth movements are far from convincing. Nevertheless, it’s the stunning realism of Deepfake Biden’s voice that is actually terrifying here. Without the accompanying video, it would be easy to conclude the speech is legitimately Joe Biden speaking, and it raises major concerns about how this technology can be used for nefarious purposes.”

Speaking of which: 4chan users embrace AI voice clone tool to generate celebrity hatespeech.