February 1, 2023

MARK JUDGE: The Hollywood Stasi and their botched anti-Kavanaugh film.

A new surprise documentary recently played at the Sundance Film Festival. Justice looks into the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. The film is being sold by filmmaker Doug Liman, who kept its existence a secret for years before premiering it to a sold-out theater surrounded by armed guards.

The verdict is that Justice is a nothing burger, with no new evidence and even the Hollywood Reporter calling it “a nonevent.”

I haven’t seen the film, but I was approached about it by Liman late last year. I played a role in the Kavanaugh confirmation battle when a woman named Christine Blasey Ford claimed that I was in the room when she was assaulted by a teenage Brett Kavanaugh in 1982. Ford famously could not remember the time or place of the alleged incident, and her claim was rebuked by a close friend of Ford’s who Ford said had also been at the party.

I wrote a book about my experience in The Devil’s Triangle: Mark Judge vs the New American Stasi. My thesis is that the media, opposition researchers, and Hollywood form a new American Stasi, similar to the old East German secret police. They use extortion, intimidation, and threats to destroy the lives of others, ignoring any facts or evidence that point away from their narrative.

Justice is a great example. My suspicion is that Liman and his crew were working on a heavily propagandistic film for years and were not expecting my book to drop.