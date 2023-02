STILL TRYING TO SHUT THEM DOWN: In both New Mexico and California, efforts to shut down immigration detention facilities are on-going. Honestly, I’ve toured three of these facilities in my capacity as a civil rights commissioner. They weren’t half bad. One of them was really quite nice—so nice my progressive colleagues were a bit stunned. It was amusing to watch the looks on their faces as the guide was showing us around. They were so sure they were going to be shown hellholes.