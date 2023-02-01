February 1, 2023

BOTS FIGHTING BOTS: OpenAI released its AI-written text identifier. Here’s how to use it.

OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, have clearly heard the critiques about its AI chatbot. Namely, those from educators who have voiced concern regarding students using ChatGPT to do their homework or write their papers for them.

On Tuesday, OpenAI released(Opens in a new window) a new AI classifier tool aimed at directly addressing those concerns. The free web tool was created by OpenAI in order to help users determine whether a block of text was written by a human or a computer.

The tool is simple to use. Simply visit the AI classifier(Opens in a new window), log in, and copy and paste the block of text you want to check. The classifier will then rank the text on a scale as either likely to be AI-generated, possibly, unclear, unlikely, or very unlikely.