HMM: Russian Ruling Party Told to Liken Ukraine War to Stalingrad Victory. “Road signs at the entrance to present-day Volgograd have been replaced with ‘Stalingrad’ in honor of the 80th anniversary ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s expected visit there.”

I wonder if this is a temporary propaganda move or if the Kremlin will re-rename the city back to Stalingrad.

Previously: Putin’s dangerous campaign to rehabilitate Stalin.