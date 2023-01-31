January 31, 2023

OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH GEORGIA: Democrats Do an About-Face on Georgia.

For much of 2021, every major Democrat, including President Biden, denounced the state of Georgia as a racist disgrace when its Republican-controlled state government enacted an election-reform law that they insisted was was a voter-suppression effort and “Jim Crow 2.0.” But 2022 brought record turnout in both the primaries and midterm elections, and the state’s African Americans reported great satisfaction with and trust in their voting experience. Now, Joe Biden wants Georgia to vote early in the presidential-primary process, and just about every major southern Democrat wants Atlanta to host the party’s next national convention. Somehow, in a very short period of time, Georgia went from too racist to host the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star game to deserving to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Since at least 1941, the left has always been able to do a complete 180 at will, since they know the media won’t point out their hypocrisy du jour.