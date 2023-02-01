February 1, 2023

PAUL KENGOR: What in the Hell Is the Penn Biden Center? “I’ve worked for think tanks with budgets under a million bucks that produced more in five months than the Penn Biden Center has done in five years. Chi-comm connections aside, let it be said that even the very essence of the Penn Biden Center as a think tank is questionable. Other than serving as a dubious tribute entity to Joe Biden, I don’t see this thing as doing much.”

Suits its namesake.

Earlier: White House Misled Public About FBI Search of Penn Biden Center.