LAWS OF SUPPLY AND DEMAND: The subminimum wage gives the severely disabled a chance to have a job and feel productive. Their parents and siblings know that. That’s why they supported it so strongly when the issue was brought before the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. It’s less clear who is behind its repeal. But there is a whole lot of effort behind that repeal. One thing is for certain, if you repeal it, a whole lot of Down syndrome adults with jobs will end up jobless.