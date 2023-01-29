January 29, 2023

OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND: Council will BAN most cars from driving through 75% of its roads in enormous crackdown on traffic and pollution.

A Labour-run council is set to ban most vehicles from 75 per cent of its roads as it expands its network of low-traffic neighbourhoods.

Hackney Council has approved plans to introduce six more of the controversial schemes over the next three years.

The east London borough already has the highest number of LTNs in the capital with 19 and half of its roads restricted by traffic filters.

The plans will increase this to three quarters of its streets.