January 29, 2023

WHAT DID WALLACE EXPECT? Megyn Kelly Lights Up Former Fox Colleague Chris Wallace For Complaining.

Then the topic of CNN+ hiring former “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace was mentioned and Kelly tore into him.

“He was in last place every week, every year, every month. He was always in last, and they still paid him,” she said. Then she said when she was at Fox News she received an offer from Zucker and CNN.

“I considered going to CNN. CNN made me a huge offer. Huge,” she said. She did eventually land at NBC.

“I said no, Buck, because I knew: who is my fanbase going to be over there? I knew who my fans were and I knew that my Fox viewers were not going to follow me to CNN and that the CNN viewers were going to hate my guts,” she said, and she said she believes that Wallace is “suffering from that very problem right now.”