EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Consumers could be in a ‘world of hurt’ if Biden doesn’t act soon, former Walmart CEO warns. “Food costs have gone up 23% in the last two years. So now, wages have gone up 17% at Walmart, 25% at Delta for pilots, 25% for the rail industry. And wage increases like that sort of counteract the employment layoffs that we’re starting to see. And so there’s a lot going on.”

