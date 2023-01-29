«
»

January 29, 2023

GREAT MOMENTS IN SELF-AWARENESS: Rep. Ilhan Omar: “I Wasn’t Aware That There Are Tropes About Jews And Money.”

Related: You’re on Your Own. “Between the serious lapses in judgment, the regular anti-Semitic episodes, and the precedent justifying Republican actions, Omar does not have a serious case to make in her defense. She is not a victim of forces beyond her control. Republicans are amply justified in doing what they can to prevent Omar from having the power to pursue her conspiratorial ambitions. As they should.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:00 pm
