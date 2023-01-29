January 29, 2023

MEDIA LOSES IT OVER NEW YORK RANGERS NOT WEARING SPECIAL JERSEYS ON PRIDE NIGHT: “Let’s turn this on its side. If an NHL team held a Faith and Family Night, as part of the event placing an ichthus on the team’s warm-up jerseys, and a player said I’m not wearing that, how would the sports media world respond? The columns would write themselves. ‘How DARE a team push religion!’ Plus a plethora of laudatory prose on behalf of the player’s heroic stance, never mind that the brave atheist cliché grew stale sometime around 1967.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): “Wear the ribbon!”