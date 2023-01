January 28, 2023

COLORADO HAS A POPULATION OF 5.8 MILLION — AND APPARENTLY ONLY ONE MASSIVELY OVERWORKED BAKER: Colorado Court Rules Against Masterpiece Cakeshop’s Jack Phillips — Again — For Refusing To Make a ‘Gender Transition’ Cake .

