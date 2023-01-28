January 28, 2023

“The Hollywood producers, directors and stars who mistreated younger women, and in some cases younger men, but escaped #MeToo the first time around may not be as fortunate this time — including one of its very few moguls with even more power than Harvey.”

The whistle-blower also claimed an unnamed A-list actor would be included alongside Weinstein and Bill Cosby if Finke’s files were exposed.

The source warned: “The shoes should start dropping soon.”