January 28, 2023
TERROR IN TINSELTOWN: The Most Hated Reporter In Hollywood’s Secret Files Exposed — As Panicked Stars Run For Cover.
Knowing her days were numbered due to poor health, Nikki Finke “began mailing out packets to trusted friends — and press outlets — containing allegations that are, in some cases, ‘Harvey-level bad,’ to direct quote someone who’s seen some of them,” the anonymous tipster wrote, referencing disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
“The Hollywood producers, directors and stars who mistreated younger women, and in some cases younger men, but escaped #MeToo the first time around may not be as fortunate this time — including one of its very few moguls with even more power than Harvey.”
The whistle-blower also claimed an unnamed A-list actor would be included alongside Weinstein and Bill Cosby if Finke’s files were exposed.
The source warned: “The shoes should start dropping soon.”
We’ll see; a cynical man might start to think that Hollywood is a sex-grooming gang or something.