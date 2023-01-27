January 27, 2023

RIOT SEASON SEEMS TO COME EARLIER EVERY YEAR: “On January 7, Tyre Nichols was stopped by Memphis police for what is said to be a routine traffic violation. For some reason, he fled and officers pursued him. One or more ‘altercations’ followed, and Nichols ultimately was transported to a hospital, where he died. Five Memphis police officers have now been charged with second degree murder and other crimes.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Here we have a black man, killed by black officers in a majority-black city run by Democrats, the offending police have all been charged and the authorities seem to be taking the crime quite seriously, but everyone expects riots all over because . . . well, just because.

I don’t suppose the news media have anything to do with that.

UPDATE (From Ed): Tyre Nichols traffic stop videos released, cities around the country prepare for protests.

ANOTHER UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Riots and Schelling Incidents.