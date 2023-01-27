January 27, 2023

MY TAKE ON THE PELOSI VIDEO: As some of you know, I was a photojournalist in Miami’s “Cocaine Cowboy” days, and later a war correspondent. So I’ve seen my share of weirdness. Here’s the relevant clip of the Pelosi tape:

It’s weird, but doesn’t explain much:

1) It looks like the two men are not struggling but jointly holding the hammer.

2) Why is Paul in his underwear?

3) When the cops ask Pelosi what’s going on, he replies with an awfully spaced-out “hi” and a really dopey grin common to someone high a.f.

Thankfully, you can’t see it, (I mean, “c’mon man”) but judging from the swing of the hammer, if it landed on Pelosi’s head…well, *that*’s gonna leave a mark. This video certainly doesn’t prove anything one way or another IMHO, but I have to say in my considerable experience it doesn’t rule out a dope-fueled homosexual assignation that went terribly wrong…

One last question to our LEO pals out there: A hammer is unquestionably a deadly weapon. Not that I’m in favor of trigger happy cops, but I have to say if this happened in Dade County, Fla., the cops would have drawn down on the guy and lit him up. Am I wrong?