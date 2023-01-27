January 27, 2023

RADICAL CHIC: THE NEXT GENERATION. Ivy League Lawyer Who Firebombed Cop Car Will Spend a Year and a Day in Prison. “Trump administration prosecutors had sought a 10-year sentence with a domestic terrorism enhancement for the pair, which was dropped after President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland took office. Mattis and Rahman in June scored a sweetheart deal with Department of Justice prosecutors, pleading guilty to lesser arson and explosives charges that warranted a mere five-year sentence. New York State announced before Rahman’s sentencing that both she and Mattis had been disbarred. James Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, told the Washington Free Beaconin November that the DOJ’s treatment of the two was ‘extraordinarily unusual.’ Both Mattis’s and Rahman’s attorneys requested sentence commutations before they appeared in court, pushing for each to be released on time served.”