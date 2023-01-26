«
January 26, 2023

WATCH: Project Veritas Confronts Pfizer Director, and All Hell Breaks Loose. “As RedState reported on Wednesday evening, Project Veritas executed another undercover operation, and it was eyebrow-raising, to say the least. Jordon Trishton Walker, described as Director of Research and Development at Pfizer, claimed that the controversial company was mutating the COVID-19 virus to produce future vaccines. But while the contents of the undercover operation were interesting, all hell broke loose when Project Veritas attempted to confront Walker out in the open.”

