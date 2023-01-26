January 26, 2023
BUY AMERICAN: European Food Will Now Contain Crickets.
If you’ve not yet consumed crickets, you may soon — particularly if you’re a partaker of European fare.
The European Union is putting the “pow” in “powder.” It’s giving eaters an explosion of insect compliments of a pinch of arthropod. From now on, those overseas will be bound to eat ground cousins of grasshoppers.
Following a three-year review, Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/2470 went into effect Tuesday. It allows food producers to put cricket powder in flour-based products.
