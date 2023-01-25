January 25, 2023

COLORADO: Legislative Democrats want to give $1,400 tax credit to retired public employees 55 or older.

Meanwhile: How Colorado’s Cage-Free Egg Law Could Impact Prices. “Egg prices may be the perfect way to understand both the causes and the effects of inflation. ‘In the case of eggs, you have rapidly increasing market prices of corn or whatever it is that they eat, and that drives up the cost of feeding the chicken, which drives up the price of eggs, which drives up prices for American consumers,’ Isabella Weber, an economist at UMass Amherst told Vox. When you consider that the price of eggs also affects the prices for all the products that contain eggs, the ripples extend even further.”

Denver is much better at looking after bureaucrats and chickens than voters and their families.

Gooder and harder.