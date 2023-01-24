January 24, 2023

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Mark Hamill facing cancel culture wrath for liking ‘transphobic’ JK Rowling tweet.

One user even asked if Hamill could unfollow Rowling, stating, “@MarkHamill as one of your many transgender fans could you please unfollow JK Rowling?”

In response to Willoughby tweeting about British comedian Ricky Gervais “liking” Rowling’s comeback, yet another user alerted Willoughby that “@MarkHamill liked it too.”

Willoughby responded by saying, “Disappointing, but what can you do?”

Hollywood and entertainment culture outlet “We Got This Covered” devoted an entire article to Hamill’s “like,” writing, “Considering how often Hamill has been seen as a progressive icon and an LGBTQ+ ally, it’s disconcerting to see him (as well as many, many other big names) continue to allow Rowling’s opinion the time of day and also seems to support it.”

The site alerted readers with this worried headline, “We regret to inform you Mark Hamill has liked one of J.K. Rowling’s transphobic tweets.”

The outlet noted how Hamill has allegedly liked one of the author’s “problematic and downright transphobic tweets” in the past. The piece added, “Hopefully, it’s all just a big mistake, but Hamill should know better.”

Former DC Comics creator and conservative Twitter user Ethan Van Sciver hammered the woke reaction, tweeting, “Trans person viciously slanders the beautiful, feminine, wise and talented @jk_rowling for no particular reason. JK says ‘prove it’ and Mark Hamill hits LIKE. Now vicious, mentally ill scum are targeting Hamill. I hope he can squirm his way out of this temporary bout of sanity!”