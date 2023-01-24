January 24, 2023

DISPATCHES FROM THE STUPID PARTY: Mike Pence Joins the Scandal, ‘Finds’ Classified Documents at His House. “Is it really that difficult for Republicans to not constantly let their political opponents off the hook? This whole snatching defeat from the jaws of victory thing got old a long time ago. But you know what? Let’s have some consistency. Throw the book at Pence and Biden if they illegally possessed classified information. I think most have had enough of the two-tiered justice system anyway, and if you or I were in this position, we’d be getting prosecuted. That’s not what will happen, though. Because of Pence’s stupidity, the narrative will shift to blaming the system in order to excuse Biden’s criminality. This was the lifeline the president needed.”