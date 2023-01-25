January 25, 2023

CHINA: ‘Beijing Mini-Me’ Xiongan Is China’s Largest ‘Rotten Tail’ Project. “Due to issues of politics, congestion, or just plain corruption, nations get the bright idea to build brand new capital cities far away from existing urban areas. Sometimes it works out (as with Washington D.C.), and sometimes it doesn’t. China’s Xi Jinping is trying something different with Xiongan, which is being built not so much a replacement to Beijing but as sort of ‘mini-me’ Beijing to relieve overcrowding by offloading functions to the new built-from-scratch city in Hebei* province.”