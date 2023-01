VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP: We Need to Talk About the REAL Insurrection. “There’s an actual insurrection going on and the January 6-obsessed left won’t talk about it.”

Plus:

The tears of (a teacher dressed like) a clown.

Weird how the FBI hasn’t infiltrated Antifa like they did the Jan. 6 “insurrectionists.”

Watch a local reporter audition live on the air for CNN.

So much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.