WHEN YOU HAVE ROBERT REICH HEDGING…: Is Joe Biden a viable candidate for 2024? “If re-elected, Biden would be 86 at the end of his second term. That’s deeply worrying, given what we know about the natural decline of the human brain and body. This isn’t an ‘ageist’ prejudice against those who have reached such withering heights so much as an understanding that people in their mid-80s do wither.”