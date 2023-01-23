January 23, 2023

AT THE VERY APOGEE OF PROJECTION: Former FBI counterintel official arrested for violating sanctions on Russian oligarch.

Last September, I called this allegation “too bad to check.” Now we can call it “too bad to ignore.” The FBI agent who helped kickstart Operation Crossfire Hurricane and created more than two years of panic over Russia collusion has been arrested today for … wait for it …

