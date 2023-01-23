January 23, 2023

DEFUND THE LEFT: “Stanford student senate allocates thousands of dollars to fund Matt Walsh protesters.” Seriously, a lot of problems could be eliminated if only colleges and universities weren’t so rich. If you give these folks a nickel of your money, you’re making a huge mistake. And if red state legislatures don’t start whacking state university budgets, they are making an even bigger mistake. All conservatives and libertarians should wake up every morning thinking about new ways to defund the left in large and small ways.