CHAT GPT, GIVE ME SOMETHING THAT SOUNDS LIKE IT MUST BE SATIRE, BUT IS ACTUALLY FROM AN ACADEMIC PAPER WRITTEN BY A FULL PROFESSOR OF EDUCATION AT A BIG TEN UNIVERTSITY: Here ya go:

Our choice to destroy the planet to serve our immediate/capitalistic/technology needs is a form of settler colonialism that perpetuates violence. That is, because a Western worldview does not consider plants, animals, and rocks as living beings of equal value with the same rights to this universe as humans, the result is that plants, animals and rocks suffer the same treatment as Indigenous peoples have endured throughout time. For example, like American Indians who were stripped of their lands and communities and forced to live in boarding schools, plants are yanked from their families and forced to assimilate into Western ways of doing things (e.g., to become suburban gardens). By respecting animals, plants, and even rocks as living beings, we can avoid some of the human/material binary that has plagued the sciences in the past.