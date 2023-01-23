January 23, 2023

CRISIS BY DESIGN: A major border city is on the brink of collapse because of Biden’s immigration policies, local official says.

Around 5 million migrants have crossed through the southern border into the U.S. since Biden took office, according to Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol’s Yuma sector saw a 171% increase in migrant crossings between 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, 1.2 million illegal migrants have escaped Border Patrol since Biden took office, CBP sources told Fox News on Sunday.

“The problem that we’re foreseeing right now is there’s a couple of big waves coming,” a Yuma resident and fifth-generation farmer, Hank Auza, told Fox News. “Yuma can’t support that. It will overwhelm the system here.”