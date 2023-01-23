January 23, 2023

SKYNET SMILES: The latest Boston Dynamics robot video is amazing and a bit scary.

It’s time for Atlas to pick up a new set of skills and get hands on. pic.twitter.com/osOWiiBlSh — Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) January 18, 2023

“This was all carefully pre-scripted. The steps were set up just so and that handy board was placed in such a way that the robot didn’t have to lift it off the ground. Each element of this had to be tested in software before trying it in the real world. And everything didn’t work flawlessly the first time. So, okay, this thing isn’t ready to replace Jackie Chan anytime soon. But as I was saying a moment ago, the future comes around a lot sooner than you think it will. Disney is already using robotic acrobats for stunts that are too dangerous for people.”