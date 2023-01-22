January 22, 2023

DEMOCRATS STILL PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1959: Gianno Caldwell Calls Out Restaurant That Kicked Him Out For Political Views.

Caldwell said he felt the situation resembled the ‘Jim Crow South’

He said conservatives — namely, black conservatives — have a target on their backs.

“This situation reminds me of something that MLK said in 1963, a very simple truth,” Caldwell said. “He said injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. And what I experienced yesterday, me and some of my neighbors, who I’m just getting to know, was an injustice. It was a grave injustice.”

Now, you can agree or disagree with the Jim Crow thing. Regardless, there’s an obvious double standard at play.