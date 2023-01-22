January 22, 2023

DAVID HOROWITZ: The Real January 6th:

According to a report by the Inspector General, Donald Trump offered to provide thousands of national guard troops to protect the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Trump was concerned about the possibility of trouble from fringe elements on the left and right who might see it as an occasion to cause trouble. His offer was rejected by Pelosi and the Democrats who instead provided a grossly under-manned Capitol police force instead. The under-manned force was unable to set up a defensive perimeter around the building; which is why there is extensive video footage showing Capitol police officers escorting demonstrators into the building.

The January 6th protest was milder than any of the hundreds of Black Lives Matter riots the summer before, and led to no serious destruction of Capitol artifacts. But the Democrats en masse pretended to be horrified. They denounced the protest as an “armed insurrection” and compared it to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 and other enemy attacks on the United States which resulted in thousands of deaths.

When it was pointed out that no arms were found on the protesters, the Democrats simply dropped the term “armed” but still referred to the demonstration as an “insurrection” – i.e., treason. They made no effort to explain how one could mount an insurrection without arms. Obviously one can’t. Nonetheless, they accused Trump of inciting the “insurrection” even though no Trump sentence could be twisted enough to substantiate the charge. Democrats condemned him and attempted to prosecute him and even consign him to public oblivion. They passed resolutions seeking to bar him from public office, also saying that no public building or monument should bear his name – not even “a park bench.”