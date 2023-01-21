January 21, 2023

PAST PERFORMANCE NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: Senator Biden Killed Carter’s CIA Nominee over Mishandling Classified Documents.

This is just too rich.

Digging into the half-century history of a certain erratic Delaware pol, Fox News discovers that in the late 1970s, then-senator Joe Biden tanked President Jimmy Carter’s nomination of Ted Sorensen to head the CIA.

Sorensen, the confidant and speechwriter for President John F. Kennedy (and widely regarded as the author of a goodly chunk of Profiles in Courage, for which JFK won a Pulitzer Prize), retained classified documents in his home and used them, among other things, in writing a book about the Kennedy administration. This was too much for Biden, or so he said, so the senator opposed the nomination.