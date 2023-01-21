January 21, 2023

DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: Gavin Newsom’s wife’s films shown in schools contain explicit images, push gender ideology, boost his politics.

“Newsom’s films and curricula are saturated with images lifted directly from pornographic websites, their URLs visible onscreen,” [Open The Books founder Adam Andrzejewski] added. “Minors are exposed to social commentaries about privilege and oppression, and one commentator says Americans need to ‘express shame and sorrow about who we are and what we’ve done’ as a society.”

“When paired with calls to organize and spread the films more widely, it’s clear that Siebel Newsom seeks to activate students politically and in accordance with some radical ideologies about gender, identity, race and privilege,” Andrzejewski said.