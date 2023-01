MEDIA HAILS “BIDEN MIRACLE ECONOMY:” Alphabet, Google’s Parent Corporation, Slashes 12,000 Jobs Globally; Microsoft Chops 10,000.

And: Vox Media Lays Off About 130 Employees, 7% of Workforce.

Flashback to October: Vox: It’s time for Americans to buy less stuff: Thanks to the supply chain crisis, holiday shopping won’t be easy this year — even if you buy early.

Laid off Vox employees will definitely be buying “less stuff” this year, so mission accomplished, fellas!